Tiger Woods’ Pregnant Ex Elin Nordegren, 39, Is Dating Former NFL Star Jordan Cameron

While Tiger Woods is making a golfing comeback, his ex Elin Nordegren is making a baby comeback with her boyfriend, former NFL star Jordan Cameron, as she’s expecting their first child.

Tiger Woods‘ ex Elin Nordegren, 39, seems to have a thing for athletes. She caught everyone totally off guard by showing up at son Charlie‘s June 7 flag football game rocking a very sizable baby bump. Now it’s been revealed that the child’s father is former NFL star Jordan Cameron, according Radar Online and the pair have been quietly dating for at least a year. Jordan, 30, retired from the sport in 2017 after the tight end suffered four concussions during his six seasons in the league. The last team he played for was the Miami Dolphins and he stayed in south Florida where he met West Palm Beach resident Elin.

“They’ve been dating for over a year,” a source told Radar. “They met through mutual friends in Florida.” The site also reports that he moved into her $49 million mansion earlier this year. Jordan has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship and his sister Brynn, 32, has a Kar-Jenner connection. She has two children by NBA star Blake Griffin and accused Kendall Jenner, 23, of breaking up her family when the 30-year-old started dating the model.

Elin’s baby bump was unmistakable in pictures the site obtained, where she was wearing black leggings and a black tank top and looked to be at least five months along. She has two children from her marriage to Tiger, 11-year-old daughter Sam and 10-year-old-son Charlie. Despite their turbulent split in 2009 after Tiger was busted for cheating, the 2019 Masters champ and Elin get along well now.

During an Oct. 2016 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the golfing great revealed “We have Sam and we have Charlie…And we love them so much that we are going to [do] whatever it takes to make that work. [Elin has] been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on.” Tiger has been dating Erica Herman, who used to manage one of his Florida restaurants, since 2017.