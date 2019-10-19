Tiger Woods’ Ex Elin Nordegren, 39, Welcomes New Baby With Boyfriend Jordan Cameron

The Swedish beauty has given birth to baby #3! Elin has been quietly dating NFL star Jordan Cameron, 30, for two years.

Elin Nordegren, 39, has finally given birth! This is the third child for the Swedish beauty, who shares two children — daughter Sam Alexis, 12, and son Charlie Axel, 10 — with her ex-husband, golf pro Tiger Woods. The father of Elin’s new baby is her boyfriend, former Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns star Jordan Cameron, 30. Cameron also has a 10-year-old son Tristan from a previous relationship — so their new bundle of joy will be joining a full-house! On Saturday, Oct. 19, RadarOnline confirmed the arrival of Elin and Jordan’s new baby with exclusive pics, which you can see here, as they were seen holding their newborn at a soccer tournament on Oct. 18.

Wearing a black tank top and leggings, the model revealed her baby bump on June 13 at son Charlie’s flag football game. The couple were spotted again on June 25, ironically, playing a game of golf in LA — which also marked the first time they were photographed together. Elin and Cameron have reportedly been an item for the last two years, meeting at the Art Basel in Miami through mutual friends — but have yet to personally confirm the relationship. Though he’s only 30, the Los Angeles-native retired from his professional football career in 2017 after suffering from four concussions during his six-year run. The couple live in a private community in Florida’s ritzy West Palm Beach, where Elin owns a home worth $49 million , which is currently on the market according to DailyMail. Cameron also owns a $2.1 million home in the the luxe Los Angeles suburb of Westlake.

Nordegren and Woods divorced in 2010 after a headline-making cheating scandal, which left Elin with a $100 million settlement. The couple were married for six years — and despite the drama — Tiger still counts his ex-wife as one of his “best friends.” Tiger has since moved on, and is dating publicist Erica Herman, who was also a manager at one of his restaurants. Prior to hooking up with Jordan, Elin was dating billionaire Chris Cline, who died at the age of 60 on July 4.