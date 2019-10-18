Jennifer Lopez Wears Gorgeous Sparkly Wedding Gown On The Streets Of NYC

Wait, is Jennifer Lopez ahead of schedule? The actress stepped out in a majestic wedding dress, a Zuhair Murad Couture piece, on Oct. 18…but her and A-Rod’s nuptials haven’t been announced yet. Here’s what’s going on.

Now we finally get to see what Jennifer Lopez, 50, looks like as a blushing bride (okay, aside from that one scene in The Wedding Planner). The actress and singer stepped out on the streets of New York City in a billowing ballgown from Zuhair Murad Couture on Friday, Oct. 18. The Cinderella-esque skirt was covered in glittering floral embroidery, and the bridal outfit was complete with a flower-adorned veil, a train of tulle and satin, and a fur shrug befitting an Upper East Side socialite ready to say her vows to her Chuck Bass. But JLo wasn’t wearing the wedding gown to say her vows to her fiancée, Alex Rodriguez, 44.

JLo was actually filming her latest movie, Marry Me, a romantic comedy about a pop star who’s stood up on her wedding day at Madison Square Garden. Since her rockstar fiancé (played by Colombian singing sensation Maluma) fails to show face at the altar, JLo’s character instead picks one very lucky man from the crowd (Owen Wilson) to tie the knot with instead! The film is set to be released on Sept. 13, 2020.

Breaks aren’t in JLo’s dictionary. The actress just produced and starred in Hustlers, which premiered on Sept. 13, and her dynamite role as a stripper scamming Wall Street clients has generated Oscar buzz! “She wants to put a lot of focus on being taken as a serious actress and she thinks this film [Hustlers] truly is helping her achieve that for casting directors,” a source close to JLo EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of October. The insider added, “Even being nominated [for an Oscar] would be a dream come true for her. She’s confident with all the buzz surrounding the film. She really thinks it’s going to happen and it would make her year even better if that’s possible.”

Meanwhile, JLo is of course focused on her romance with A-Rod, which only continues to get sweeter. The retired MLB star proposed to the “El Anillo” singer in March 2019, and they threw an engagement party on Sept. 30. However, the newlyweds-to-be are taking their time with the actual wedding planning.

“It’s still in the early stages and [Jennifer’s] keeping it all very hush hush. Though she’s begun planning, but she’s in no major rush [to get married] and neither is Alex,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in September. Fans will have to patiently wait to catch a glimpse of JLo’s real wedding dress!