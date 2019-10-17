Ariel Winter Shows Off Tiny Waist In Crop Top & Skinny Jeans, Plus 18 More Stars Rocking The Fall Trend

Ariel Winter showed off her abs & toned figure when she was out for lunch in LA on Oct. 16, wearing a gray crop top & tight skinny jeans.

Ariel Winter, 21, looks better than ever and the actress showed off her tiny waist and abs in a long-sleeve gray crop top and tight high-waisted skinny jeans in LA on October 16. The Modern Family actress is always showing off her toned figure in a crop top and her latest outfit is amazing. She threw on a tight heather gray long-sleeve shirt which was super cropped and paired it with super light washed jeans with frayed hems. She topped her look off with a black leather crossbody bag and suede mules with a small heel.

Meanwhile, earlier that same day, Ariel was leaving a workout when she showed off her super slim body in just a black sports bra and a pair of high-waisted tight black leggings. She topped her look off with Nike sneakers and a messy bun. Lately, Ariel has been looking fitter than ever and it’s probably because she’s been working out nonstop. On Oct. 8, Ariel shared a video of her intense workout with her trainer, MackFit, and their workouts are no joke. From squatting to lifting weights, Ariel’s performance in the gym is seriously showing.

Now that fall is officially here, all of our favorite celebrities have been out and about in crop tops and jeans. Aside from Ariel, Hailey Baldwin, 22, was just out in NYC on Oct. 12, wearing a similar look featuring a skintight white crop top with a pair of high-waisted, fitted Naked Wardrobe Dope Girl Denim Jeans. On top of her look she threw on a camel-colored Balenciaga Suspended Shoulder Coat, topping her look off with Rhude Tube Socks, white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, and Oliver Peoples Ov5417Su Jaye Sunglasses.

From Ariel to Hailey, there have been a ton of celebs showing off their abs in crop tops and jeans for fall, and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!