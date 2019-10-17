Ariel Winter Shows Off Toned Abs In Sports Bra & Leggings After Rumored Breakup From Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter looked so fit and healthy leaving acting class in Los Angeles amid her reported split from long time boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

Ariel Winter, 21, is keeping busy! The actress left her acting class in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, donning a black sports bra and black, high waisted leggings with matching sneakers. The Modern Family star showed off her toned body as she walked to her car, keys in hand, after her session with a fresh, makeup free face. Ariel recently admitted that she’s never felt healthier, and her gym routine has been a welcome means of toning her muscles and body.

The actress took to social media to share just how much she’s been working in the gym to sculpt the trim look she now has. “I know I missed #motivationmonday so here is #tuesdaymotivation with @mackfit,” Ariel posted on Instagram on Oct. 9, giving her followers a glimpse of her intense workout routine. “I am never the most excitedddd person to go to the gym, but feeling healthier and seeing the work you put in pay off really makes it worth it ❤️ Also… @mackfittraininggym is a BOSS and keeps reminding me of my 🍑 goals 💪🏼 Peep the second video to see my ‘floss’ skills 😏 #goals #fitness #fitnessmotivation #workout #healthy #motivation #exercise.”

While Ariel has been so into her new workout routine, her personal life took a hit that will take her emotional strength to move forward. On Oct. 11, Ariel and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 32, reportedly went their separate ways after three years of dating. The actress was originally linked to the Breaking Bad star in November 2016 and had been dating since Ariel was 18 years old. She gushed to Us in July about how supportive he had been to her through all the ups and downs of her personal life and career. “He’s always trying to make me feel good about myself, but also just to be there for me as a person, you know? Just as me, as Ariel — and that’s hard to find, is people who just take you for you. The good, the bad, the ugly — everything.”

As Ariel maneuvers this new phase of her life, she’s taking it head on and continuing to work on her health. The actress can be seen in the 11th season of Modern Family on ABC, with the next episode debuting on Oct. 30.