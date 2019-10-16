‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman Tries On Wigs As She Deals With Hair Loss After Chemo

Beth Chapman continues to fight cancer on the Oct. 16 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ and she takes some time out from bounty hunting to go shopping for wigs with her loved ones.

Before taking on a bounty hunt in Louisiana on this week’s episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, Beth Chapman brings Dog The Bounty Hunter and some other loved ones to a wig shop. Earlier this season, she started to lose her hair while undergoing treatment for her cancer, but has kept up her glam look, even as her health deteriorates. “The struggle is real,” she says. “We’re all over the place, constantly trying to keep me in wigs, hats, scarves…whatever we can find to just keep me looking normal.”

Despite not feeling her best while battling stage IV cancer, Beth has taken part in most of the hunts this season. However, she makes it clear in this episode that it’s not as easy as she’s made it look. “Even though it might look like I’m having a good day, the disease is still trying to claim my life,” Beth explains. “I have an internal battle going on. I have a spiritual battle going on. And, of course, I have this battle going on out here on the road. It actually makes me feel a little better to stop and make fun of it. [The wigs] are like makeup now, you know what I mean? I get to buy accessories and different hair, different styles. I’m ready four times earlier in the morning.”

Beth is remaining optimistic, and she admits that it helps knowing there’s so many kind people out there who care. “People are so kind and nice when they know what you’re going through,” she says. “And [they’re] helpful. So, I’m embracing it, liking it, not loving it, but for now, we’re just going to roll with it.”

After a successful hunt, Beth and Dog travel to Florida, where Beth delivers a Mother’s Day message at church. In her speech, she opens up about her life as a Christian woman. “I learned as a grew as a young Christian that God doesn’t do things for just no apparent reason,” Beth tells the crowd. “I don’t go to God and go…why did I get cancer? Because I know why — because it’s the ultimate test of faith. But I also believe that the Lord of impossible miracles is going to show up big.”

All season long, Beth’s cancer battle seems to have taken an even greater toll on Dog than it has on her. “She’s truly one of the toughest women I’ve met,” he admits, through tears, at the end of the episode. “We’re all praying. God, hear our prayer. Please heal my Beth.” Sadly, Beth passed away just over one month after giving the Mother’s Day message, and we’ll see her final days play out on the rest of this season of Dog’s Most Wanted, which airs Wednesday’s at 9:00 p.m. on WGN.