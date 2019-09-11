‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman Gets Emotional Over Losing Her Hair To Chemo

The Sept. 11 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ picked up with Beth Chapman three weeks into chemotherapy for her cancer, and she had an emotional moment as she discusses losing her hair.

Beth Chapman’s second battle with stage IV lung cancer was documented on her and Dog The Bounty Hunter’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, and on the Sept. 11 episode, we saw her examining her hair in the mirror following three weeks of chemotherapy. Of course, Beth knew a side effect of the chemo would be losing her hair, so she planned ahead when she found out that she would be taking the medication. “I had my hair person braid my hair really good and then [she] sewed my extensions on,” Beth explained while three weeks into her treatment. “I figured I would at least have a little bit better shot of hanging onto my hair a little bit longer.”

This episode was taped back in the beginning of 2019, and as we know from following Beth’s journey since then, she eventually stopped chemo in favor of alternative treatments. Throughout her entire battle, though, she stayed busy by hunting down criminals with her husband, Dog. “I’m just coping and dealing every day, trying to stay busy,” Beth said in the latest episode. “I’m a little bit concerned if they start using mace and pepper ball guns and stuff like that. Those things are definitely very harmful to me right now. There’s a lot to think about, but I don’t want to be that person that’s laying in that bed. I don’t want to be that person. If I’m going to die, I’m going to die in my boots.”

After finishing her examination of her hair and making sure everything was in place, Beth told the cameras, “Look, I can laugh about it today, but I assure you, I’m going to be crying about it tomorrow. Because today I have to catch somebody.”

Beth was front and center during most of the chase for ‘Willie Boy’ Duarte, and when it came to finally capturing him, she played a big part in the negotiations. She also gave Willie Boy an inspiring talk after he was arrested. “You don’t gotta follow in [your father’s] footsteps,” she told him. “That’s not the road you have to take. You got kids. These high speeds…you could’ve hit someone in a crosswalk! It has real consequence. You gotta be man enough to ome in. Don’t make us chase you around like that. I’m proud of you. At least this time, you made it to the finish line. I appreciate it.”

However, it was no secret that the strenuous work was taking a toll on Beth’s health. “Beth is not feeling good,” Dog admitted at one point during the episode. “I’ve got obligations to keep my honey alive.” The show’s narrator also added, “Long nights with dramatic captures and wild chases haven’t done much to assist Beth in her recovery.” The journey will continue next week with another episode on Sept. 18.