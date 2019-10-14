Interview
Rihanna Admits It’s Her ‘Dream’ To Be A Mom As She Defends ‘Vogue’ Asking About Pregnancy Rumors

Anna Wintour raised a few eyebrows when she flat-out asked Rihanna if she wanted to ‘have a baby soon,’ but Riri said it was okay for the ‘Vogue’ editor to ask such a ‘personal’ question.

“A lot of women get very defensive,” Rihanna, 31, said to EXTRA when discussing her recent Q&A with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 69. In a video released in tandem with the “Work” singer’s appearance on Vogue’s November issue, Anna asked Rihanna directly about those pregnancy rumors. Rihanna’s reaction was priceless, and she explained her shocked expression to EXTRA. “It’s personal, it’s our bodies, and of course it’s our time, and it’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom… but it’s mine, so I’m fine. Anna just wants to know what the people want to know.”

Rihanna was visually caught off guard when Anna asked her, “do you hope to have a baby soon?” Riri, after collecting herself, said, “I don’t think about stuff like that but, I don’t know. God’s plan. But I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview.” To be fair, Rihanna doesn’t need a Vogue interview to spark those kind of rumors. While hosting her fifth annual Diamond Ball on Sept. 12, she took a moment to speak with Essence. During the conversation, she said she was “going to give birth to a black woman,” and this one line, taken out of context, had fans Tweeting that Rihanna had a bun in her oven.

However, the comment was actually a celebration of black women and not a pregnancy announcement. “I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” she told Essence. “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that, and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special, and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

In that November issue, Rihanna opened up about her relationship with Hassan Jameel. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.” When asked if she would have kids one day, Rih said, “without a doubt. But, she didn’t specify she’d want to have kids with the person she’s exclusively dating at the moment.

Rihanna’s past, present, and future are in the spotlight of her new visual autobiography, Rihanna. She spoke with EXTRA while launching the book at NYC’s Guggenheim on Oct. 11. The project, which features 1,050 photos that she handpicked, took “five-years plus… You have to look at it, you have to go away from it, edit it down, say, ‘Hmmm, I’m missing some stuff,’ then, ‘I remember some moments I remember that are more important than what I see here.’ It’s a process, and it takes a long time. I didn’t expect it to take five years, but I’m glad it did because there is so much more of my life I can include in the book now.”