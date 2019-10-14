Kourtney Kardashian & Mike Shouhed: His Chances Of Dating Her After Leaving Flirty Insta Comment

Mike Shouhed left a flirty comment on one of Kourtney Kardashian’s sexiest Instagram pics, but did it catch her eye? A source tells us the truth exclusively about his chances of scoring a date with the ‘KUWTK’ beauty.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has a not-so-secret admirer, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s, unfortunately for him, not biting. Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed, 41, raised eyebrows when he dropped the fire emoji in the comments on one of Kourt’s sexiest Instagram pics, but while he does (obviously) think she’s super attractive, the source swears he’s not trying to shoot his shot — it’s just his “flirty personality” at work. “Mike loves women and loves to flirt with them,” the insider, who is close to the Bravo star, explained. “He loves to find them on social media, whether it’s Facebook or Instagram. And he actually goes out with women all the time that he meets on social media!”

Mike wasn’t under the impression that leaving a single emoji in a sea of hearts and flames from thousands of her fans would grab her attention, they continued. He doesn’t know Kourtney personally. He just thinks she’s really beautiful and he loves to be a flirt, which is why he left the comment. If she’d go out with him I’m sure he’d take her up on that!” Well, he’d be crazy not to. The source admits that even IF Mike was trying to get the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s attention, he “doesn’t have a shot” with her. “She has no idea who he is, or about Shahs of Sunset, either.” Ouch. Just because he’s off Kourtney’s radar doesn’t mean Mike isn’t trying to get with someone else, though, they continued. “He was seeing someone over the summer and he’s always dating someone, it seems like.” Despite his rocky relationship history, Mike would like to “settle down” again someday. “He really is a good guy deep down with good family and religious values. Sometimes the show doesn’t portray that, but he is.”

Mike famously admitted on a June 2016 episode of Shahs of Sunset that he cheated on his wife, fellow Shahs star Jessica Parido — and that was one of the reasons their marriage of just two years was ending. Though the affair happened before their marriage in 2015, Jessica didn’t find out until after they tied the knot. They finalized their divorce in 2017. That was a huge mess, but the former spouses are cordial. Mike even congratulated Jessica publicly when she revealed in February 2019 that she had a baby. “I’m so happy for you to get what you always wanted and feared you couldn’t and couldn’t, being a mom. I know in my heart and feel it in my soul that you will do an amazing job as a parent,” he wrote in the comments section. “You have a lot of love to share and wisdom from life to pass along to him. May God continue to bless the both of you with endless health and happiness.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Mike and Kourtney’s reps for comments, but did not hear back as of press time.