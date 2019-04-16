‘Shahs Of Sunset’s Jessica Parido Gives Birth After Secret Pregnancy & Being Told She Was Barren

After undergoing chemo to fight cancer as a teen, ‘Shah’s of Sunset’s Jessica Parido never thought she could have kids. Now she’s revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy after a secret pregnancy.

It turns out Kylie Jenner and Eva Mendes aren’t the only celebrities who kept an entire pregnancy a secret. Former Shah’s of Sunset star Jessica Parido gave birth to a healthy baby boy in February after a secret pregnancy, but chose to announce the news in an April 15 Instagram post. She showed a black and white portrait cradling her baby bump and a video of her breaking into tears while having the sonogram where she heard her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. It’s all the more emotional for Jessica because the thought she could never get pregnant after battling cancer as a teen.

The 30-year-old didn’t give the identity of the baby’s father, but explained in the caption “On February 23, 2019 My little miracle boy was born. Since I was 15 years old I was told that the high doses of chemotherapy I got to fight my leukemia would cause me to be sterile. It was something I struggled with accepting for years. After 15 years and countless specialists I accepted the fact I would never have children of my own. God had other plans for me.”

“The level of shock and disbelief I had when I found out I was pregnant naturally was unimaginable,” she continued. “I had spent half of my life believing I would never feel these feelings. To say this came without struggle would be a lie. The traditional family I’ve dreamed of my entire life is not something I have. The vision of love, marriage then baby I had wanted is gone.” Jessica was married to Shah’s star Mike Shouhed, 40, for five months in 2015 before splitting after he cheated on her.

“I decided to keep my pregnancy off of social media and enjoy the time without the opinions and comments of others. I contemplated never posting about it and carrying on but I’M A MOM, I have a son, a beautiful little miracle who I’ll cherish the rest of my life and to not share this would be not sharing me ❤️,” she concluded her emotional post.