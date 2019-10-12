See Comment
Hollywood Life

‘Shahs Of Sunset’s Mike Shouhed Flirts With Kourtney Kardashian On IG After She Posts Sexy New Pic

Mike Shouhed, Kourtney Kardashian
Shutterstock
Kourtney Kardashian hugs a friend farewell as she leaves the trendy Fred Segal Clothing store in West Hollywood, Ca Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5113315 050919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian wears a sheer top as she is seen leaving the studio. Kourtney looks great in a thin black tank top, blue jeans, and open toed heels for the recording. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Putting in work for the family reality show, Kourtney Kardashian wraps up a day of work at the family studio wearing a sheer top revealing her bra underneath. Kourtney was the last to leave today after a day fo studio work. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian arrives to dinner with family and friends in see through lace braPictured: Kourtney KardashianRef: SPL5061799 080219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PapCulture / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian has a new admirer! ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed showed the brunette beauty a little love in a comment he posted on a sexy Instagram photo she shared of herself on Oct. 11.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, took to Instagram on Oct. 11 to post a stunning photo of herself and her fans weren’t the only ones to take notice! Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed, 41, was quick to leave a flirty comment on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s new snapshot and we couldn’t help but take notice! The hunk left a simple but effective fire emoji in response to the pic, which showed a red-lipped Kourtney strutting her stuff in a tight silky black dress while holding two different earrings up to her ears. “But didn’t pick either (and my closet is a mess),” she captioned the photo. Check out the pic of Kourtney HERE!

Mike’s eye-catching comment on Kourtney’s post comes two years after his divorce from his ex-wife Jessica Parido, 30, was finalized. The former husband and wife were married on March 29, 2015 but separated soon after in Nov. of the same year after Jessica claimed Mike cheated on her. She has since moved on from the drama and had her first child with a boyfriend in Feb. 2019.

Meanwhile, like Mike, Kourtney has had headline-making splits from longtime loves, including ex Scott Disick, 26, who she shares three kids with, in the past. She’s been enjoying the single life as much as she can over the past few months and staying strong in confidence as she keeps sharing gorgeous photos on social media. We’re not sure if she took notice of Mike’s response, but it would be interesting to see if something becomes of it!

Mike Shouhed
Courtesy of Instagram

Either way, the attention from Mike and others has to make Kourtney feel pretty good. The fit mother has been impressing followers with her incredible beauty for many years now, and it definitely looks like that trend is continuing.