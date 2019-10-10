See Pic
Hollywood Life

Rihanna Stuns In All-White Ensemble After Confirming Romance With Hassan Jameel Is ‘Going Well’

BACKGRID
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - Rihanna wearing an all-white outfit attends an event for Faberge in Soho, London. Pictured: Rihanna, Robyn Rihanna Fenty BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna seen at Manko restaurant in Paris for a Fenty launch party Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5118610 270919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Rihanna looks sexy in an all black leather ensemble as she leaves Up & Down early this morning. Rihanna looks great as she makes her way to her ride after the long night out. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Rihanna was fashion perfection yet again in an all-white jacket and mini-skirt at an event in London. This comes after she confirmed her romance with Hassan Jameel is going ‘really well.’

Rihanna is always on top of the style game. Not only does she have her own luxury Fenty clothing line, every designer in the world would kill to dress her. She stepped out in London on Oct. 10 as a vision in all-white, from her pointed heels to her white rimmed Versace sunglasses. It was her sporty yet elegant jacket and mini-skirt that brightened the night, as the baggy top had cinch ties at her wrists and waist, with a snap up front and collar. RiRi’s mini showed off her long, toned legs as she headed in to the Legado x Faberge x Rome de Bellegarde VIP Party at the Vinyl Factory Gallery in London. The invite-only event showcased her brother Rorrey Fenty‘s new cigar line. Being an entrepreneur seems to run in her family.

Rihanna just finished spilling so much about her private life in her new November Vogue cover interview. She gushed about her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, who she was first photographed making out with in a pool in Spain in June of 2017. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” she told the publication. Not only that, the super busy 31-year-old singer/entrepreneur thinks children are in her future, as when asked if she wants kids, Rihanna replied, “Without a doubt.” She then added with a laugh, “I don’t think about stuff like that. But, I don’t know…God’s plan. I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview.”

Rihanna
Rihanna stuns in an all-white ensemble while attending a party in honor of her brother’s cigar line in London on Oct. 10, 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview, RiRi talked about when she’s finally going to release new music, as her last album Anti came out a long 44 months ago. “I have been trying to get back into the studio,” she confesses, “It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works.” What with Fenty Beauty, her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, her Fenty luxury clothing brand and now Fenty Films, Rihanna is a mogul with so much more than just music on her plate.

She’s running so many businesses in her growing empire that the interviewer asked if she could foresee a day when music would no longer be part of her career. “Oh, nooo,” she said. “Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music. It was my first pen pal–ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation.”