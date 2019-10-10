Rihanna Stuns In All-White Ensemble After Confirming Romance With Hassan Jameel Is ‘Going Well’

Rihanna was fashion perfection yet again in an all-white jacket and mini-skirt at an event in London. This comes after she confirmed her romance with Hassan Jameel is going ‘really well.’

Rihanna is always on top of the style game. Not only does she have her own luxury Fenty clothing line, every designer in the world would kill to dress her. She stepped out in London on Oct. 10 as a vision in all-white, from her pointed heels to her white rimmed Versace sunglasses. It was her sporty yet elegant jacket and mini-skirt that brightened the night, as the baggy top had cinch ties at her wrists and waist, with a snap up front and collar. RiRi’s mini showed off her long, toned legs as she headed in to the Legado x Faberge x Rome de Bellegarde VIP Party at the Vinyl Factory Gallery in London. The invite-only event showcased her brother Rorrey Fenty‘s new cigar line. Being an entrepreneur seems to run in her family.

Rihanna just finished spilling so much about her private life in her new November Vogue cover interview. She gushed about her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, who she was first photographed making out with in a pool in Spain in June of 2017. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” she told the publication. Not only that, the super busy 31-year-old singer/entrepreneur thinks children are in her future, as when asked if she wants kids, Rihanna replied, “Without a doubt.” She then added with a laugh, “I don’t think about stuff like that. But, I don’t know…God’s plan. I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview.”

Elsewhere in the interview, RiRi talked about when she’s finally going to release new music, as her last album Anti came out a long 44 months ago. “I have been trying to get back into the studio,” she confesses, “It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works.” What with Fenty Beauty, her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, her Fenty luxury clothing brand and now Fenty Films, Rihanna is a mogul with so much more than just music on her plate.

She’s running so many businesses in her growing empire that the interviewer asked if she could foresee a day when music would no longer be part of her career. “Oh, nooo,” she said. “Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music. It was my first pen pal–ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation.”