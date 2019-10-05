Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless & Shows Off His Muscular Tattooed Body As Wife Hailey Gushes Over Him

Justin Bieber is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did he bring a ‘bomb a** sandwich’ to his assistant on Oct. 4, but he also did so while showing off his muscular body.

Justin Bieber, 25, might want to think about opening his own restaurant because, according to him, he knows how to make a “bomb a** sandwich”, and wife Hailey Baldwin agrees. While showing off his tattooed torso, Justin stepped in out light colored shorts in Beverly Hills on Oct. 4 and presented his assistant with a plate of food. Afterwards, Justin was so pleased with himself that he shared the pictures on Instagram in black and white. “Photos showing me bring a bomb a** sandwich that I made for my assistant SANTI. Check my story for a play by play,” he captioned the slideshow of photos.

And Justin’s blonde bombshell wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, was one of the first people to leave a comment, while also backing him up. “Not gonna lie… one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had #GetYouAHusbandWhoMakesABombSandwhich,” she wrote. Meanwhile, another commenter wrote, “You need another assistant? I love sandwiches.” And others commented on Justin’s body with one saying, “Strong tattoo game.” Clearly, Justin knows how to please everyone.

As for Justin and Hailey, it’s cute to see them singing each other’s praises just days after getting married for the second time in South Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30. They first tied the knot over a year ago, in a courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, but their second ceremony had a star-studded guest list that included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, a few Baldwins, and Justin’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun. And since their wedding, the happy couple appeared in Justin and Dan + Shay‘s new video for “10,000 Hours”, as well as a sexy new campaign for Calvin Klein’s 50th birthday.