Fashion
Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Looks Fierce With Wet Hair & Metallic Eyeshadow In New Puma Campaign – Pics

Selena Gomez
MEGA
Selena Gomez works up a sweat for Puma - as she models the sportswear giant's new LQD CELL Shatter XT Metal shoe. "This provocative silhouette shatters stereotypes in the gym, the streets, and everywhere in between," the brand said. The new line is available now from puma.com and select retailers. Selena, 27, poses in leggings and gym wear as she shows off the new trainers / sneakers. Editorial use only Please credit Courtesy of Puma/MEGA. 02 Oct 2019 Pictured: Selena Gomez for PUMA LQD CELL Shatter XT Metal. Photo credit: Courtesy of Puma/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA518365_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez works up a sweat for Puma - as she models the sportswear giant's new LQD CELL Shatter XT Metal shoe. "This provocative silhouette shatters stereotypes in the gym, the streets, and everywhere in between," the brand said. The new line is available now from puma.com and select retailers. Selena, 27, poses in leggings and gym wear as she shows off the new trainers / sneakers. Editorial use only Please credit Courtesy of Puma/MEGA. 02 Oct 2019 Pictured: Selena Gomez for PUMA LQD CELL Shatter XT Metal. Photo credit: Courtesy of Puma/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA518365_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez goes out for a healthy juice with friends at Cha Cha Matcha while carrying her adorable pup. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 44 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Selena Gomez stars in the newest Puma campaign where she looks gorgeous in a sports bra & mesh leggings while rocking a wet hair look.

Another day, another Puma campaign for Selena Gomez, 27, who stars in the new LQD CELL Shatter XT Metal photoshoot. Selena looks fierce in the new campaign as she is pictured sitting on the floor in black leggings with mesh cutouts on the knees, a white sports bra, and a black zip-up hoodie which she kept unzipped and draped around her arms, revealing her bare shoulders. The main focus of the photoshoot was the super shiny metallic silver sneakers, of course, and the $90 shoes were highlighted by the mirror that was propped up next to her.

While we loved her athleisure look, it was her glam that truly stole the show, and we love how Selena always opts for bold makeup looks for her Puma shoots. This time, she opted to keep her short black hair down and straight in a wet, just-got-out-of-the-shower look, keeping it parted to the side, which was done by hairstylist, Marissa Marino. A bold red glossy lip and gorgeous metallic green eyeshadow completed her makeup done by Hung Vanngo, while a pair of chunky gold hoops tied the whole look together.

This photoshoot comes on the heels of her latest campaign for the LQDCELL Shatter Luster shoes back in July. For that shoot, Selena rocked the same makeup and hair but switched up her outfit when she threw on a pair of black workout leggings with white piping down the sides, paired with a black sports bra and a neon green windbreaker zipped up. She showed off the cool new sneakers which were black on black but featured a cool iridescent shimmer all over them.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stars in the new Puma LQD CELL Shatter XT Metal shoe campaign where she poses in black mesh leggings & a sports bra. (MEGA)
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looked fierce in the photoshoot which pictures her with a wet hair look done by Marissa Marino & gorgeous green eyeshadow & a red lip done by Hung Vanngo. (MEGA)

Selena looked amazing in the new campaign and you can see the rest of her Puma campaigns when you click through the gallery above.