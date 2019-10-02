Selena Gomez stars in the newest Puma campaign where she looks gorgeous in a sports bra & mesh leggings while rocking a wet hair look.

Another day, another Puma campaign for Selena Gomez, 27, who stars in the new LQD CELL Shatter XT Metal photoshoot. Selena looks fierce in the new campaign as she is pictured sitting on the floor in black leggings with mesh cutouts on the knees, a white sports bra, and a black zip-up hoodie which she kept unzipped and draped around her arms, revealing her bare shoulders. The main focus of the photoshoot was the super shiny metallic silver sneakers, of course, and the $90 shoes were highlighted by the mirror that was propped up next to her.

While we loved her athleisure look, it was her glam that truly stole the show, and we love how Selena always opts for bold makeup looks for her Puma shoots. This time, she opted to keep her short black hair down and straight in a wet, just-got-out-of-the-shower look, keeping it parted to the side, which was done by hairstylist, Marissa Marino. A bold red glossy lip and gorgeous metallic green eyeshadow completed her makeup done by Hung Vanngo, while a pair of chunky gold hoops tied the whole look together.

This photoshoot comes on the heels of her latest campaign for the LQDCELL Shatter Luster shoes back in July. For that shoot, Selena rocked the same makeup and hair but switched up her outfit when she threw on a pair of black workout leggings with white piping down the sides, paired with a black sports bra and a neon green windbreaker zipped up. She showed off the cool new sneakers which were black on black but featured a cool iridescent shimmer all over them.

Selena looked amazing in the new campaign and you can see the rest of her Puma campaigns when you click through the gallery above.