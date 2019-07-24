Selena Gomez Shows Off Toned Legs In Tight Leggings For New Puma Campaign — See Pics

Selena Gomez looks cool and confident in these new ads for Puma, showing off their just-released Shatter Luster shoes. See her sexy campaign below.

We’re seeing double! Selena Gomez, 27, is getting reflective in this new Puma ad campaign, showing off the latest launch from the athleisure brand. The new images were released on July 24, and she looks amazing! She’s holding a mirror to celebrate the new LQDCELL Shatter Luster shoes. “You should always feel confident to be you in the gym or anywhere else,” Selena said in a statement. “Puma has always been on the forefront of shattering barriers and that’s just another reason I happen to love the new sneaker.”

The sneakers are for sale now, for $90. They come in a bunch of colorways. Selena is modeling the LQDCELL Shatter XT Luster Women’s Training Shoes’ black on black version, which has a hint of shimmer. They are also available in black and white, black and yellow, pink and white. She wore black liquid leggings, a black sports bra, gold hoop earrings, and a neon green windbreaker alongside her shoes.

Selena’s makeup was done by her go-to artist Hung Vanngo. She rocked a cool, bold look, with a metallic eye and poppy lip. Her hair was styled by Marissa Marino, in a deep side part. She rocked that wet look to perfection! Selena is currently celebrating her 27th birthday in Italy with friends and family, so we know she’s got that work-life balance down pat! We’re loving her latest Puma campaign — she’s as flawless as ever!