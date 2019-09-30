Gigi Hadid Rocks ’70s-Inspired Leather Blazer & Printed Bell Bottoms At Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid has been slaying Paris Fashion Week both on & off the runway & her recent ’70s inspired retro outfit may just be one of our favorites!

Gigi Hadid, 24, proved yet again, that she doesn’t need a runway to show off her stylish outfits and she opted for a funky retro ensemble when she stepped out for the Each x Other Spring Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week, on September 29. The blonde supermodel threw on a pair of high-waisted brown flare leg pants, completely covered in green and orange planets and space-related patterns. Tucked into her pants was a sheer, high-neck yellow floral blouse, while a thick black leather belt with a silver-studded buckle cinched in her super tiny waist. On top of her look, she threw on a vintage-looking brown leather jacket and accessorized with a pair of black Charles & Keith Croc-Effect Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots and Ame Trio Hoop Earrings.

Just one day before, Gigi rocked yet another fabulous look when she headed to CFDA and Vogue’s “Americans in Paris” cocktail party on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Hotel Le Royal Monceau Raffles in Paris. For the occasion, Gigi went with another neutral-toned ensemble featuring a totally sheer brown Oscar de la Renta Draped Silk-Chiffon Wrap Top, which she chose to go completely braless beneath, paired with high-waisted brown Oscar de la Renta Patchwork Twill Wide-Leg Pants. She added a fun pop of color to her outfit when she threw on a pair of bright yellow Amina Muaddi Giorgia Pumps.

Aside from Gigi’s street style outfits, she’s also been slaying the runway this season and she looked amazing when she strutted down the Lanvin runway on Sept. 25 rocking a navy blue suit. The two-piece suit was oversized and baggy against Gigi’s petite frame, and she chose to go completely braless underneath the blazer.

From her Lanvin runway look to her hot pink midi dress with a slit on the side at the Off-White show on Sept. 26, Gigi has been killing the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week.