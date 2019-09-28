The gorgeous Hadid sisters slayed in runway-ready looks as they stepped out for CFDA x Vogue’s annual soiree!

Gigi Hadid, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22, are owning Paris Fashion Week! The stylish sisters were spotted exiting the Hotel Le Royal Monceau Raffles in Paris for CFDA and Vogue‘s “Americans in Paris” cocktail party on Saturday, September 28. Gigi rocked a terracotta colored ensemble by Oscar de la Renta, featuring a sheer and sleeveless plunge top — a look that is trending lately — with a wrap detail. Her sexy top matched the rust-colored wide-legged pant that featured floral and striped patchwork on the left leg.

Gigi paired the ’70s-inspired outfit with a yellow pair of Giorgia Glitter Flare-Heel Pumps by Jordanian/Romanian designer Amina Muaddi (Bella recently rocked a pair of Amina’s shoes at Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion show), and finished the look with an amethyst necklace and dangly earrings from Los Angeles label Jacquie Aiche. The supermodel finished her look with fresh and natural makeup by BFF Patrick Ta.

Younger sister Bella was also dressed for the occasion, sporting a revealing two-piece yellow suit from London-based Vivienne Westwood. She opted to wear the shrunken, three-quarter sleeved blazer with nothing underneath, and kept older sister Gigi’s vintage vibe going with a high waisted zippered shape wear piece and a loose fitting trouser. Bella accessorized with a throwback pair of black sunglasses by Australian label Vehla, dainty earrings by Chrome Heart, and a neutral-colored pump with gold details.

The Calvin Klein model kept her brown hair up in her trademark chic-and-messy bun. Both looks were put together by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who was also behind Gigi’s super sexy VMAs outfit, and the sisters disco-inspired looks at the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show.

Gigi and Bella were stepping out to CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund’s annual “Americans In Paris” event, which is a global showcase for emerging American designers. The ritzy cocktail party took place in the VFDA showroom, allowing Gigi, Bella and other attendees to have a first-look at some of the gorgeous looks from various designers.