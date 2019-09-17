Gigi Hadid Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Wears The Bra Under Blazer Look Better? See Pics

Wearing just a bra under a blazer has become such a go-to look for celebs. Gigi Hadid just rocked a black bra and blazer in London, in an outfit nearly identical to one Kim Kardashian wore in 2017.

You’ve got to hand it to Kim Kardashian, 38, at being a trendsetter. In 2016 she made wearing only a bra underneath a blazer as a nearly constant outfit option. While she was being risqué and loved showing her exhibitionist side, now the look is everywhere. Gigi Hadid, 24, is the latest celeb to rock the bra and jacket combo as evening wear, as she hit up the Love Magazine party during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.

Gigi looked elegant while flaunting her toned abs in a fitted black blazer with an open front that showed off her bra. It featured a somewhat sheer top on the cups, but the bottom had dark fabric to help avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Kim on the other hand has gone out in completely sheer bras where she’s one puff of wind away from exposing her nipples. Gigi paired the look with slim cut black trouser pants and several chains around her neck, including one with pearl pendants

The black bra and blazer look was reminiscent to one Kim infamously wore out to dinner in NYC in July of 2017. She donned a completely sheer see-through Gucci bra with cropped blue velvet leggings and an oversized black blazer. It put her ample cleavage on full display in one of Kim’s phases where she liked wearing as little as possible, playing the fashion provocateur. She’s since toned things down somewhat after becoming a mother of four as well as a businesswoman with her KKW cosmetics brand. But we can still count on Kim to show off plenty of skin when she feels the need to flaunt her hard-earned 116 pound body.

Earlier in the day Gigi was much more covered up when she walked the runway for Burberry. She wore one of the label’s new creations of a white long-sleeved shirt with black drawings on it along with black trousers. She was one of several of the world’s top supermodels to walk in the show as she was joined by sister Bella Hadid, 22, Irina Shayk, 33, and a newly blonde Kendall Jenner, 23.