Happy 25th Birthday, Halsey: Celebrate With Her Hottest Photos Ever

It’s Halsey’s 25th birthday, and in honor of the singer’s special day, we’re looking back at some of her best red carpet and performance looks ever!

Halsey has an epic and unique sense of style, and she always shows it off perfectly when she’s out and about or onstage. To celebrate her 25th birthday on Sept. 29, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and honoring some of her greatest looks of all-time. Just earlier this year, Halsey performed at the Billboard Music Awards, were she wore a skintight red bodysuit that hugged her figure to perfection. The leather ensemble featured a chunky belt, and Halsey completed the bada** look with her dark hair styled in a dark pixie.

In the fall of 2019, Halsey was in New York City for Fashion Week, and she attended various events that allowed her to show off her sexy style. At the DKNY 30th birthday party, the singer wore a black dress with double hip-high leg slit. As if that didn’t make the ensemble hot enough, the dress also featured side cutouts that were laced together down the entire side! Halsey rocked the fierce gown like a QUEEN, and completed her look by wearing a dark bob hairstyle. Amazing!

The “Graveyard” singer also hit up Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show during NYFW. She was a performer at the event, but first, she walked the red carpet in a short, purple ensemble that put her toned legs on full display. This was majorly star-studded affair — with models, singers and more in attendance — and Halsey definitely stood out!

