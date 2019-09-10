Halsey really brought the heat fashion-wise to the DKNY 30th birthday party. She wore a black gown held together with criss cross open strings on the sides and huge slits to her hips.

Halsey absolutely crushed her look on the red carpet at the DKNY 30th birthday celebration for the iconic American brand on Sept. 9. She went all out on the wow factor when it came to the sexiness of her black gown. The 24-year-old singer wore a full length dress with just a large swath of black fabric going down the front. It featured slits up to her hip to expose her long legs then criss cross strings tied across the sides of the dress from the hip to her bust line. Spaghetti straps ran over her shoulders to help hold up the gown.

Since the dress was so dramatic, Halsey kept everything else in her red carpet look simple. She didn’t wear any jewelry, though her many pieces of body art were on display in the skin-baring design. She wore her dark brunette locks short and natural, not adding any extensions or anything else that would distract from her dress. Even her makeup went with neutral shades and a nude lip.

With other sexy celebs including Kendall Jenner, 24, Karrueche Tran, 31 and Cara Delevingne, 27, hitting up the party, Halsey’s outfit stood out above all of the rest. Since the party was in honor of DKNY, nearly all of the stars showed up in the brand’s designs, so we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that Halsey’s gown was designed by the label.

So many celebs are in town for New York Fashion Week, which kicked off on Sept. 6. Halsey has really upped her style game over the last few years so the “Without Me” singer is likely going to check out plenty of collections to see all of the spring/summer 2020 designs.