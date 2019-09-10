From silky pajama pieces to lacy bodysuits, it was like one big celebrity sleepover at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty NYFW show on Sept. 10. Interestingly, exes Halsey and G-Eazy showed up to the same event!

Seduction wasn’t limited to the Savage x Fenty Spring Summer 2020 runway. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Normani, Cara Delevingne, Hailee Steinfeld, Paris Hilton and many more A-listers showed up to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sept. 10, eager to see Rihanna, 31, materialize her designs on a New York Fashion Week catwalk. It was basically the Oscars! Even Halsey, 24, and G-Eazy, 30, took the risk of an awkward run-in after their breakup to attend the strict show, which limited phones and photographers. While the public will have to wait until Sept. 20 to watch the full runway event on Amazon Prime, celebrities were already putting on a fashion show on the red carpet.

Some of the stars on the red carpet are also modeling in the show, such as Bella, 22, and Normani, 23. They looked ready to hit the catwalk (and hop into a French boudoir photo shoot) in lacy pieces. Bella rocked a halter bralette underneath a forest green pantsuit, while Normani dropped jaws in a black corset, tiger-striped kimono and thigh-high PVC boots fastened with garter straps. They will be joined by Gigi, who also wore a black corset like Normani, in addition to Cara, Joan Smalls, Christian Combs and more models on the runway.

Others are expected to perform, such as Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Migos and more! The first two on that roster were hard to miss in colorful ensembles — Halsey in a matching plum pajama set, with DJ Khaled matching in lilac pants and a floral blue bowling shirt.

While other stars like Vanessa Hudgens, 30, and Ashley Benson, 29, were just there to spectate, they still paid homage to RiRi's brand. Vanessa took a break from her usual bohemian style for a more risqué outfit — a lacy bodysuit with sheer paneling, tucked into a pair of satin palazzo pants. Meanwhile, Ashley stepped out in a black slip dress to support her girlfriend, Cara.