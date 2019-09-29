‘Flip It Like Disick’ Contractor Miki Mor Reveals Why Scott’s ‘The Best Dad I’ve Ever Seen’

‘Flip It Like Disick’ contractor Miki Mor EXCLUSIVELY opened up to HL about how Scott Disick is around his three children and why he’s an ‘amazing’ dad.

Scott Disick, 36, has left a lasting impression on contractor Miki Mor who works on his home remodeling reality series Flip It Like Disick. The professional EXCLUSIVELY talked to HollywoodLife about his experience in working with the father-of-three and also commented on his major parental skills! “Scott is such an amazing guy,” Miki explained in our interview. “The way I see him as a dad, he’s amazing. Amazing, amazing, amazing dad. Amazing.”

In addition to Scott, Miki, who has also met and gotten familiar with Scott and Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, praised the three cuties and their time with their doting dad. “They come around and everybody loves it, we all love them so much,” he gushed. “Scott is such a good dad, he’s very protective of his kids. And he’s like, I’m not a dad, but he’s the best dad I ever seen.”

“He always thinks about what will make his kids happy, what he can create for them,” Miki, who has had his own construction company in Los Angeles, CA for many years, continued, referring to the playhouse Scott had made for his children. “Even in his house he’s got all the things in his house for his kids. You know, it’s like, whatever will be good for his kids. His kids come first. Everything.”

Miki went on to say that despite his ups and downs with Scott, who he’s known for almost nine years, on the show, he considers him a wonderful guy and a great friend. “He makes everybody laugh all the time, and his vibe, the vibe that he has surrounding him is so good. You just want to be around him 24/7,” he said. “He’s positive, he’s honest, he’s a very, very honest guy. And, you know, in his head he always thinks through. He doesn’t, he never goes backward, he always goes forward. You know, he doesn’t complain about the past, he always moving forward.”