‘Flip It Like Disick’ Recap: Scott Disick Gives Penelope’s Room A Major Makeover

Scott Disick loves to spoil his little girl Penelope and decides to give her the room of her dreams on the Sept. 15 episode of ‘Flip It Like Disick.’

Scott Disick, 36, takes on his toughest assignment yet when he decides to give Penelope’s room a major makeover. Now that Scott and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, are no longer together, Penelope has two rooms. “I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom’s [house],” Scott admits. He goes to Willa Ford for some help with P’s room. Scott asks Penelope what she wants when it comes to her room. While Scott wants to have gray walls, Penelope is adamant about having her walls painted pink.

Penelope also wants a new chair and a painting of herself. She tells her dad and Willa that she wants her bed to be like a “huge slime pit.” She asks about having a mirror on her ceiling, but Scott nips that in the bud very quickly. When Willa asks Scott about the budget for Penelope’s room, he says anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000.

Scott opens up about his adorable little girl. “She’s like the love of my life,” he gushes. Scott admits that Penelope has recently become a “daddy’s girl” and loves spending time with her dad now. Scott treats Penelope to a fun day at a pottery place during the episode.

Scott, Willa, and the designers finish Penelope’s room and unveil the changes to the little one. She loves what they’ve done. “Awesome!” Penelope says about her room. Her room has pink walls and there’s a gorgeous painting above her bed. “You look like a little Olsen twin,” Scott tells Penelope, who replies, “No, I look like an elf.” Scott admits that the look on Penelope’s face when she saw her new room was “priceless.” Making his little girl happy is his main goal! Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!