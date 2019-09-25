Louis Tomlinson Admits He’s ‘Tired’ Of Fans’ Conspiracy Theory That He’s Dating Harry Styles

Years after One Direction’s breakup, fans are still holding out hope for Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles romance, and Louis opened up about why he’s so sick of it in a new interview.

One Direction fans just can’t seem to let go of the conspiracy theory that Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles dated — a fan-fiction romance they’ve dubbed ‘Larry Stylinson’ — and Louis is opening up about it in a new interview. “I know, culturally, it’s interesting,” he admitted to The Guardian. “But I’m tired of it.” The fan theory developed during the very beginning of One Direction’s fame in 2011, and has remained prevalent to this day. In fact, just earlier this year, the HBO show, Euphoria, showed animated versions of Louis and Harry together through the mind of a character who writes fan-fic on the show.

“Again, I get the cultural intention behind that,” Louis said, of the Euphoria scene. “But I think….It just felt a little bit…No, I’m not going to lie. I was pissed off. It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it.” Louis admitted that he didn’t want to add “fuel to the fire” by discussing Larry Stylinson, so the conversation did not continue beyond that. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the singer has spoken out about what happened on Euphoria. After the episode aired, he tweeted, “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.”

Considering there never actually was any relationship between Harry and Louis, it’s understandable that the conversation would become tiresome for the former bandmates. However, Louis also opened up in his Guardian interview about how he’s learned not to sweat the small stuff ever since he lost him mom, Johannah Deakin, to cancer in 2016, and his younger sister, Felicite, to an accidental drug overdose earlier this year.

“That whole dark side I’v gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life,” Louis admitted. “That’s the darkest s*** I’m going to have to deal with. So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose.”