Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Sheer Orange Top At Dior Beauty’s Dinner In Paris

Taking a break from Fashion Month’s runways, Bella attended Dior Beauty’s Spring Summer 2020 dinner in Paris. While her outfit was Fashion Week-chic per usual, the camera’s flash revealed something other than her orange top!

Intentional or a wardrobe malfunction? You decide. Bras under sheer tops are a hot celebrity trend, and it’s unclear if that’s the look Bella Hadid, 22, was going for in a ribbed orange sweater and silver pleated trousers at the Dior Beauty Spring Summer 2020 dinner in Paris on Sept. 24. Most likely due to the camera’s flash, Bella’s underwire bra was visible when she posed for a photo. Regardless, the supermodel still nailed the “model-off-duty” look with hints of streetwear: a silver chain link necklace and a white Christian Dior chain that hung off the designer’s silver belt. Her flippy bob — a hairstyle that she has been rocking since debuting the ‘do on Burberry’s runway on Sept. 16 — added to the outfit’s overall fun yet too-cool-for-GA vibe.

Bella’s in the capital of France for Paris Fashion Week, after wrapping up shows for Milan Fashion Week. While walking on one of those catwalks — the Fendi Spring Summer 2020 show — Bella risked yet another wardrobe malfunction in an oversized jacket with no bra in sight! But Bella is a professional at what she does, and no on-stage blunders actually went down.

Anyways, Bella has a laissez-faire attitude towards bras. She didn’t even bother to wear one underneath a very sheer tank top for a night out in London on Sept. 16! It seems like no bra — or intentional bra-showing — is the new fad. Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, 24, allowed her bra to be the main accessory for a business-chic outfit for the Love Magazine party during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16!

Bella has been going full speed for Fashion Month, which runs throughout September. Major highlights include walking in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show for New York Fashion Week, revealing her shorter hairdo at London Fashion Week, walking with Kaia Gerber on the Alberta Ferretti runway for Milan Fashion Week and we’re now excited to see her hit the catwalk yet again for Paris Fashion Week!