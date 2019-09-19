Brad Pitt is thriving right now, and it’s never been more apparent than at the ‘Ad Astra’ premiere. The actor walked the red carpet looking sexier than ever with tousled hair and a smoldering gaze.

The thirst over here is real after seeing these photos of Brad Pitt on the red carpet at the September 18 premiere of his new film, Ad Astra. It’s impossible to believe that the actor is legitimately 55 years old, and yet, here we are. Following a tumultuous couple years, due to his highly publicized divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie and the subsequent fallout with his eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Brad looks happy, healthy, and sexy. The actor, who was last seen in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, rolled up to the red carpet wearing dark hues from head to toe: a slim suit, polo shirt, and worn, leather oxfords. White stripes on his pants cuff gave the outfit a little edge.

More importantly, when Brad arrived at the premiere of his outer space-set drama, he whipped off his signature aviator shades and gave major face to the cameras. He’s still rocking that new facial hair, which is starting to go salt and pepper. While he had his hair slicked back for his recent GQ shoot, he left it loose here. The Fight Club star attended the red carpet by himself. See the pics of Brad sizzling on the Ad Astra red carpet below! Speaking of that GQ shoot… Brad is the cover star for the October 2019 issue, and his inside spread in the magazine is truly a blessing.

The shoot invokes the vibes of his 70s-themed Quentin Tarantino comedy, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, with Brad wearing a variety of mustard and orange clothing while posing at a dusty mansion — and on top of a motorcycle. One pic in particular had fans drooling. Brad is lounging on a patio while smoking a cigarette, and wearing a tank top that shows off his insanely toned arms. His hair is slicked back and wet, and his new tattoo, a curious silhouette of a man, is on display.

Brad recently spilled the secrets to how he looks so amazing lately in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I try to stay healthy. I try to do something physical a few times a week,” he explained. “I hit the gym. I do some running and throw some weights around.”