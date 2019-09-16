Brad Pitt, 55, Smolders With Slicked Back Hair In Sexy New Shoot For ‘GQ’

Brad Pitt brought his A-game for a photoshoot with ‘GQ’ that flaunted his perfect muscles and sexy smolder. The pics are almost too hot to handle.

Brad Pitt is aging like a fine wine. The Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star is 55 years old, and has never looked better. Anyone who saw the Quentin Tarantino film certainly knows that. He proved it yet again in a smoldering photoshoot for the October 2019 issue of GQ, which featured the ripped actor showing off his muscles and handsome face in a variety of pics. One amazing shot, which you can see below, shows Brad casually relaxing atop a motorbike, while wearing a yellow sweater, jeans, and moccasins. Yes, Brad can even make that nerdy of an outfit look perfect. It’s all about that sexy gaze.

His cover of the magazine is perfect, too. It’s a closeup shot of the Fight Club star wearing a hoodie and mirrored sunglasses, with his blonde beard and virtually wrinkle-free face on display. Seriously; this dude is 55 years old. And inside the issue of GQ is even better. Brad is shown relaxing by the pool, riding an ATV, and playing table tennis, and he makes it all look good. The best photos, in our humble opinion, are of the actor lounging on the patio while smoking a cigarette in the sunshine. He’s ditched the fussy sweater for a tank top that shows off his insanely defined arms and shoulders. Those muscles! See the incredible pics in GQ, HERE.

Brad’s interview was compelling, as well. He talked his upcoming film, Ad Astra, in which he plays an intrepid astronaut traveling to the depths of space. And he touched upon the type of people he likes to surround himself with, a particularly interesting tidbit in the wake of his dramatic divorce from Angelina Jolie. “The people I’m really drawn to, they just have no filter,” Brad told the mag. “They have no protection. They have no filter on their thoughts. They sometimes get in trouble because of that, but I adore them. I adore that they’re just so open and raw about their feelings at any moment,” he said, describing something that sounds awfully Angelina-like.

The photos also shows off his new tattoo, a small silhouette of a man standing next to the matching ink he once got with Angelina. The October issue of GQ, featuring Brad Pitt, hits newsstands on September 16.