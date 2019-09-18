Kourtney Kardashian & French Montana: The Status Of Their Relationship Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian and French Montana have been hanging out together quite a lot recently, sparking speculation that the duo could eventually be dating despite some history with Kourteny’s sister, Khloé.

Kourteny Kardashian, 40, and French Montana, 34, are no strangers to the rumor mill – especially when it comes to their relationship status. The two have been incredibly close since the “Unforgettable” rapper’s split from Khloé Kardashian in September 2014. They even shared on social media photos and video as French celebrated the Muslim holiday Eid Mubarak with a feast at her Calabases home this past June. Given French’s history with the family and his June get-together with Kourtney, it’s no surprise fans are wondering whether or not the rapper will strike up a new romantic relationship, despite his dating history with Khloé from years past. But the record, on all accounts, is firmly being set straight, as the nature of their relationship is finally becoming clearer following Stephanie Sheperd‘s, a past employee of the KarJenner’s, birthday party. “Kourtney Kardashian and the entire Kardashian clan are on good terms with French,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They went together to Genghis Cohen in LA on Friday for Steph Shep’s birthday party since they’re both friends with her. Kourtney actually was inside flirting with another guy most of the night. There’s absolutely nothing romantic going on between them. They hang out often and just aren’t photographed together.”

The source continued, “This was not their first time hanging out and it won’t be their last. Khloe couldn’t care less as she, too, is cool with French. The entire family loves and respects him and are still very friendly with him.” The Kardashian clan and French were photographed at Steph’s birthday on September 14, fueling the rumors further that the Poosh founder and rapper were romantically connected. Khloe and French — who was born Karim Kharbouch in Morocco — were previously in an on-again, off-again relationship between July 2014 to September of the same year. A major asterisks to the relationship is that French was actually Khloé’s first relationship following her split from Lamar Odom – whom she was married to from 2009-2016. Khloé also relied heavily on French following her dramatic split from Tristan Thompson back in April of this year. It’s clear these exes remain incredibly supportive of one another and any negative feelings have been put aside. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Kourtney and French’s reps to confirm the story, with no comment back.

Also in attendance at Steph’s celebration was Kylie Jenner, who appeared to remain aloof throughout the night. “Kylie was also at the party and she stuck close with Stassi,” the source shared. “She actually didn’t even interact with Kourtney. She sat on another side of the restaurant with two bodyguards and Stassi all night, not even talking to Steph. It was a little odd, but she clearly wanted to be by herself.” Kylie is in the middle of a rumor spin of her own, with fans wondering if she and partner Travis Scott are heading for a split. If her behavior at the birthday party is any indication, Kylie likely just needs some time to take stock as the mogul continues molding her business. Luckily, the rumors that are put to rest are any riffs between Kourtney, French and Khloé as the trio’s relationships remain totally amicable.