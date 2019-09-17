Kourtney Kardashian Admits She’s Almost Quit ‘KUWTK’ & She Still Might: ‘Every Day’ I Feel Different

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about how she sometimes thinks about leaving ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and moving on with her life, in a Sept. 16 interview with ‘The Real’.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, isn’t so sure about having a future on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and actually almost left the popular reality series in the past. The brunette beauty sat down for an interview with The Real on Sept. 16 and she talked about why she sometimes wants to move on from the show. “So, every day is different,” she said. “But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where [I want to leave]. Because I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

Kourtney’s back and forth thoughts about leaving the E! series is a big deal considering she’s been one of the main faces along with her sisters Kim Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, on it for the past 12 years. She’s been filmed during some of her life’s biggest moments, including the birth of her three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, as well as the up and down relationship and ultimate breakup with their dad, Scott Disick, 36. She’s also been filmed in the midst of some heated debates with her siblings and one of those was shown on the latest episode.

On the episode, which aired on Sept. 15, Kourtney got into a nasty fight with Kim and it was all over fashion. Kim accused Kourt of trying to copy her style after she found out they were both reaching out to the same designer for help with looks for upcoming events, but the oldest Kardashian sis denied the claim. They exchanged some harsh words to each other over a conversation on FaceTime and it was definitely a highlight of the season.

Since Kourtney is considered one of the most outspoken of the KarJenner family, we would miss her presence if she decides to quit the series, but it will be interesting to see what she would decide to do next!