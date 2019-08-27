Ciara’s Sexy ’90s Hair – How You Can Get Her Exact Hairstyle In A Few Easy Steps

Ciara just rocked the cutest ’90s hairstyle & proved that with subtle details, you can instantly transform your look, plus, her hairstylist shared exactly how you can recreate her hair.

Ciara, 33, looked fabulous when she attended the Black Girls Rock awards show in New Jersey on August 25. The singer looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she wore a skintight silver beaded off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad Spring 2019 Couture gown. While we loved her entire outfit, it was her hair that completed the look as Ciara rocked two subtle silver pins on either side of her face, done by stylist, César DeLeön Ramirêz. Headbands and hair clips have been the hottest trend of the season, so it’s no surprise that Ciara jumped on the bandwagon, but we love how subtle her clips are, as to not take away from her outfit.

Luckily, Ciara’s hairstylist, César, shared the exact how-to on how you can get her look. “A minor detail can make or break any look. Here, the simple silver bobby pins completed this look by giving us a casual effortless vibe and bringing us back to the ’90s,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. To get the look, César shared the seven steps:

1. He used The Wild Form Full Lace Wig made of Pure Indian Positively Charged hair in color #2.

2. Then he used Color Wow Hair Dream Coat on damp hair.

3. Use the ghd hair Air Blowdryer to smooth.

4. Apply the Living Proof Smooth Blowout Concentrate to protect the hair from heat while straightening with a flat iron. César used the Cocco Hair Pro Epic Flat Iron, but it doesn’t matter which one you use.

5. After that, he sprayed the Unite Hair Go365 3-in-1 Hairspray to Ciara’s hair to give it a smooth, shiny finish while setting it in place.

6. Lastly, he used two Goody Hair Bobby Pins in Silver to either side of her face, parting her hair in the middle.

It’s such a simple hairstyle, yet the two silver bobby pins immediately dressed up her look and gave her straight hair a fun little twist.