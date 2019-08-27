How To Get Camila Cabello’s Exact Beach Waves From The 2019 VMAs – Hairstylist Breakdown

Camila Cabello slayed the red carpet at the 2019 VMAs when she rocked voluminous beach waves & her hairstylist shared how you can get her exact look!

Camila Cabello, 22, stole the show at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on August 26 when she arrived on the red carpet with stunning effortless waves, which went perfectly with her sexy white cutout Balmain gown. Camila is always switching up her hairstyles and sometimes she goes for an updo, but lately, she’s been loving her naturally curly hair down, which is the hottest summer trend. Camila opted to let her natural curls down for the VMAs and her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos for L’Oréal Paris, explained exactly how you can get her hairstyle. Dimitris shared the inspiration for Camila’s hairstyle, “We decided to make Camila’s look very ethereal, but at the same time effortlessly sexy. I wanted to highlight her natural curls against her beautiful Balmain gown, which made her look like a Grecian goddess.”

Camila’s hairstylist, Dimitris, shared the four steps to get her wavy hair and the best part is – all of the products he used are under $15.

1. To prep Camila’s hair, Dimitris washed it with L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner and Elvive Extraordinary Oil Curls Shampoo.

2. The first styling step Dimitris did was he diffused her strands with a hairdryer and added a few drops of L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment.

3. Once Camila’s hair was dry, Dimitris used two different sized curling irons to define Camila’s natural curls.

4. To finish, Dimitris sprayed L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Strong Hold for added shine and maximum hold, so that her hair would stay in place on the red carpet and during her performance.

Aside from Camila’s gorgeous waves, she also rocked stunning makeup done by Patrick Ta using L’Oréal Paris and Essie nail polish in “Marshmallow” and “hi maintenance.” Beach waves have quickly become the hottest hair trend among celebrities this season and it’s such an easy, effortless look. Camila and her hairstylist proved that you can rock your natural curls or waves and still look super glam and chic.