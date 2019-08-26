Hailee Steinfeld Is Ravishing In Red Dress At 2019 VMAs

We can always expect Hailee Steinfeld to serve up a gorgeous fashion look on the red carpet, and that was exactly the case when she showed up to the VMAs on Aug. 26.

Hailee Steinfeld may only be making a quick appearance at the Video Music Awards to serve as a presenter, but she still blew us away with her gorgeous red carpet look! The singer/actress looked beyond stunning in a red dress, which featured a double leg slit so she could show some skin. The sheer ensemble looked amazing, and Hailee paired it with matching red shoes, along with a super bold red lipstick. She parted her hair down the middle and styled it in loose waves to complete the look.

Hailee has quite a history with MTV shows, as last fall, she hosted Europe’s version of the VMAs, the Europe Music Awards. Not only did she lead the entire show, but she also performed and KILLED it. Later this year, Hailee will star as Emily Dickinson in a new comedy series called Dickinson for Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV+. Plus, fans have anxiously been waiting to hopefully hear some new music from her, as well.

This year’s VMAs will feature performances from some of the biggest stars in music, including Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Normani and PLENTY more. Plus, along with Hailee, stars like Billy Ray Cyrus, KeKe Palmer, Bebe Rexha and more will be serving as presenters.

Ariana Grande and Taylor are leading the pack with the most nominations at the show — they’re each up for TWELVE awards. Billie Eilish follow close behind them with nine, while Lil Nas X has eight. The show is being hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco.