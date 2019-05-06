Hailee Steinfeld Wows In Ruffled Dress With A ‘No Photos Please’ Message On Met Gala Red Carpet

Hailee Steinfeld looked better than ever at the Met Gala in New York on May 6. The sexy star’s interpretation of the ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme was on point.

Hailee Steinfeld, 22, made her ninth appearance at the Met Gala in New York on May 6 and the fashion moment was one of her best. The former child star wore a ruffled dress with a huge black bow in her curly hair. But, what was most notable was the message on her green and purple dress. Emblazoned across the bottom were the words, “No photos please” – a tongue-in-cheek demand given that she was posing on the red carpet! Hailee’s look was her version of the night’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

When it comes to the Met Gala, the Pitch Perfect 3 actress – who also wore Harry Winston diamonds this year – is no newbie, having attended the event for the first time in 2010 when she was just 14-years-old. At a time when most girls her age were looking forward to their prom, Hailee glowed in a beige Stella McCartney dress that was short in the front and had a slight train in the back. Hailee was on a career high at the time she attended the ball, having nabbed a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the film, True Grit.

Ever since then the actress has remained a Met Gala staple, working the prestigious red carpet during some of the most extravagant and wild themes. In 2016 she looked like a stunning femme fatale in an emerald green, strapless H&M dress. That night the stars were celebrating the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” exhibition and, with her deep plum lips and cut-out bodice, Hailee proved that she was all grown up.

Two years earlier the then 17-year-old wowed in a white floor length Prabal Gurung gown with black panels. Her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, she was a vision of grace and elegance. But, perhaps her most stunning look was the one Hailee donned for the 2018 Met Gala. It was another ivory floor length Prabal Gurung dress. This time Hailee rocked a hip high slit and a bejeweled crown, which made her look like a very sexy angel.

The outfit was a perfect match for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. This year’s offering was just as impressive.