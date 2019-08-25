Melania Trump Puckers Up To Kiss Justin Trudeau, Right Next To Donald & Twitter Loves It

Melania and Donald have been married for 14 years, but she couldn’t keep her hands off of Canada’s sexy Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau!

Melania Trump, 49, just couldn’t keep her eyes or hands off Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 47 at the G7 Summit Biarritz, France on Sunday, August 25. The First Lady was accompanying her husband to the event, but Melania ‘trumped’ the group photo op as she seductively leaned in to smooch Justin on the cheek! The former model was dressed for evening festivities, wearing a form fitting red Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton — which just happens to be Canada’s signature color.

In the photo, Melania is seen giving Justin an intimate look — reminiscent of a Harlequin romance novel cover — while she simultaneously holds Donald’s hand. Trump, 73, appears to be completely unobservant of the moment between his wife and Justin, as he looks down at the ground. This isn’t the first time Melania has been handsy with Canada’s handsome PM — who is a married father of three — as she stroked his arm and went in for an embrace at a Toronto meeting in 2017.

Of course, Melania isn’t the first Trump woman to give Trudeau the bedroom eyes. Donald’s daughter Ivanka, 37, was absolutely enamored with the politician after a day of meetings at the White House on February 13, 2017. A photo of Ivanka staring intently at Justin went viral at the time, and led many to believe that Ivanka — who has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009 — was crushing hard on Justin. And, may we add, Trudeau has racked up quite the list of celebrity fans, including Emma Watson and Kate Middleton.

The dialogue that goes with this movie — @JustinTrudeau – Mrs. Trump, you're trying to seduce me, aren't you. @FLOTUS – Do you find me undesirable? #Trudeau – Oh, no, Mrs. Trump. I think you're the most attractive of all my parents' friends. #TheCanadianGraduate pic.twitter.com/eA9SQAt7Pg — Jay Russell (@Dogskip) August 26, 2019

Social media couldn’t get enough of the moment, as the hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau began making the rounds on Twitter. “Find you a woman that looks at you the way Melania Trump looks at Justin Trudeau. Right, @realDonaldTrump?” Twitter user @Mando797979 wrote. Hillary Clinton‘s former Press Secretary Jesse Ferguson similarly commented, “Everyone should find someone who looks at them the way Melania looks at…… :checks notes:……. Justin Trudeau.” Another user joked that the two could be in a film, similar to the 1960’s classic The Graduate: “The dialogue that goes with this movie — @JustinTrudeau: Mrs. Trump, you’re trying to seduce me, aren’t you.,” @dogskip tweeted. “@FLOTUS: Do you find me undesirable? #Trudeau – Oh, no, Mrs. Trump. I think you’re the most attractive of all my parents’ friends. #TheCanadianGraduate.”