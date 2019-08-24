Jill Zarin Teases Return To ‘RHONY’ After Fans Speculate She’ll Replace Bethenny Frankel

Jill Zarin opened up about her future with ‘RHONY’ after Bethenny Frankel’s shocking departure and revealed that she wouldn’t turn down an opportunity to get involved again.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, 55, may return to the show sooner than fans think. After main cast member Bethenny Frankel, 48, announced that she was leaving the show ahead of its 12th season on Aug. 21, there’s been a lot of speculation about who, if anyone, will replace her, and Jill made it clear that she could definitely be in the running. While discussing her new decor brand and web line, Jill Zarin Rugs, the eager TV favorite didn’t hesitate to tease a return to the Bravo show this season when she spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “You’ll have to watch and see what happens,” she said when asked if we’d see her face on the show again soon. I’ve been working really hard on my Jill Zarin décor brand and I’ve been focusing a lot of my time designing, like today I am literally working on my outdoor collection for next summer. I’ll be doing bedding and towels; bedding, bath and kitchen items. I got a nice new apartment, in midtown.”

Despite her busy time with her decor company, Jill admitted that she is open to replacing Bethenny if she was asked to do so. “I will cross that bridge if it happens,” she said. “I’m open to all opportunities that come to me. I always say, say yes to everything; Or, you know, at least try to do everything and if it would work, if it could work out, sure.” Jill also explained that her decision to go back on the show is in a large part due to her friendships with the other housewives, especially Luann de Lesseps, 54. “I’m still very close with Luann and some of the other girls, so there’s no reason not to,” she continued. “So, we just have to see what happens.”

Luann also expressed her own desires for Jill’s possible return when she recently took to Twitter to send her well wishes to Bethenny,in a tweet you can see below, and replied to a fan who mentioned her. “It’s been a great run with so many great memories. Wishing @bethennyfrankel nothing but the best,” her initial tweet read. “We need Jill to come back!” the fan commented. “amen,” Luann responded.

In addition to possibly coming back to RHONY because she feels she’d enjoy the experience, Jill explained that she’d do it for the fans. “If for anything, I would do it for fans because they’re so good to me. You know? So, I wouldn’t mind sharing some of my life,” she said. “I think I’m in a good place and I think a lot of people can relate to that… not a lot of people, God forbid, nobody should know; but people can relate to changes in life, you know, kids moving out, things like that being it’s a housewife show, and I’m open to anything, especially if the fans wanted it.”

Jill also touched upon how she would rather return to the show in a limited friend role like she was last season, instead of a main role. “I’d rather, you know, I like the way it was last year,” she admitted. “And I liked it, you know, the last two years I actually did something on the show. The last couple years. And it was fun. I’m open to — Yeah definitely. Friend role.”