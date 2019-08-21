Bethenny Frankel Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Ahead Of Season 12

Bethenny Frankel is set to step away from the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise for a second time, ahead of the upcoming 12th season, she confirms.

We hate to be sharing this, but Bethenny Frankel is set to leave The Real Housewives of New York City, ahead of its upcoming 12th season, according to a statement she gave to HollywoodLife‘s sister site Variety. “I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in her statement. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

This will be Bethenny’s second exit from the franchise, following a previous absence between seasons 4 and 6. Bethenny first joined the show when it premiered in 2008. She later left at the end of the third season, in 2010, when she was given a spinoff series, titled Bethenny Ever After. She later returned to the show for the seventh season in 2015 and has been with it ever since. She’s also made guest appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and starred in another spinoff show, Bethenny & Fredrik.

RHONY‘s remaining cast members include Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps.

