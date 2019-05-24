Jill Zarin Shades ‘RHONY’ Cast & Claims They Refused To Attend Or Film At Her Birthday Party

Jill Zarin is ‘a little sad’ after discovering a lot of what she filmed for the current season of ‘RHONY’ didn’t air. Plus, she says the cast recently refused to attend or film at her birthday party.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City were excited upon seeing the first trailer for Season 11 earlier this year, as it had featured OG star Jill Zarin making a cameo. Her scene (a tennis match with Luann de Lesseps) has since aired, but — as it turns out — that wasn’t the only cameo Jill was hoping to make this season. “I filmed this season three or four times, but I only aired once,” Jill recently revealed while promoting her new area rug collection on TalkShopLive. “I might be on next week. I saw the back of my head in the commercial tonight in the red, cashmere-like cape.”

She further explained, “But the thing was, what I filmed was inviting them to a birthday party I was having, and they didn’t wanna come. The girls didn’t wanna do it, so it just never happened. So I don’t know if they’re actually gonna have me on the show or not, which kind of makes me a little sad.”

Jill didn’t reveal why the ladies didn’t want to attend or film at her birthday party, but we can certainly understand why she feels “sad” about it. Jill was an official housewife for the first four seasons of the show, and she had a major falling out with Bethenny Frankel before they reunited, following the death of Jill’s husband, Bobby Zarin, in January 2018. It seemed as though everything was better between Jill and her former co-stars, but maybe we were wrong? It’s probably only a matter of time before the ladies share their side of the story.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.