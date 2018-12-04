Jill Zarin Filming For New Season Of ‘RHONY’ After 7 Year Break: Why She’s ‘Nervous’ About Returning

‘A lot has changed’ since Jill Zarin left ‘RHONY’ in 2011, which has given her pre-season jitters, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s what’s different, and get more details on her new role.

Jill Zarin, 55, is making her comeback after being fired from The Real Housewives of New York City seven years ago! Yes, the Zarin Fabrics owner made guest appearances on Seasons 9 and 10, but she’ll be a more consistent face in the upcoming season, our source is telling us. “Jill Zarin has been busy filming with the ladies of RHONY,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She’s feeling nervous about making her return because she hasn’t been on the show in quite some time and a lot has changed since her departure.” Indeed, a lot has changed, since Jill starred on the main cast from the show’s inaugural season up until Season 4. That’s a six-season gap! We learned how she’s easing into the new gig.

“She will be back in a part-time role to start,” our source revealed. “She hasn’t filmed with the ladies in quite some time, so even though she’s friends with several of them off-camera, it’s a different dynamic when part of the cast again. Jill felt it was best to come back part-time and see how it goes.” Jill’s friendships with the cast was evident at the funeral of Bobby Zarin on Jan. 15, whom she was married to for 18 years until he lost his life to thyroid cancer. Current RHONY stars Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer showed up to the service in New York City’s Riverside Memorial Chapel, in addition to former castmates Aviva Drescher and Kelly Killoren Bensimon.

“She’s really missed the show and is feeling excited to re-join the cast,” our source goes on. “So far, things are going good and she’d like to be filming more and it looks like she will.” As for what we can expect in the forthcoming season, Jill will open up about her new relationship with boyfriend Gary Brody, according to TMZ. And more specifically, her part-time role is being labeled as a “friend” to the main housewives Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, in addition the previously mentioned Sonja and Ramona, the outlet further reported.

Jill was originally fired from the show after sending an email to her former RHONY crew in 2011. “This is really the truth: One night…I think I took a sleeping pill and I typed out an email to my [‘Real Housewives’] producer and three out of the five housewives,” she explained during an appearance on Oprah: Where Are They Now? in 2014. “I said, ‘I’m leaving the show. I want to leave on a high. I’m in a good place right now.’” She regretted the mass email afterwards, but the network still fired her…allegedly, without an explanation! “Nobody will tell me the true answer,” she continued. “At the time, I was told that they thought the show had gone so dark that it couldn’t recover and that they needed to change the cast. I don’t think the fans agreed.” Well, we’re beyond thrilled that Bravo’s had a change of heart!