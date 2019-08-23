Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Reunite in New Photo With Significant Others After Nasty Custody Fight

Despite recently being embroiled in a bitter custody battle, Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez put on a united front with their daughter in a sweet new photo on Aug. 22.

All seems to be going well for exes, Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez, these days! The two got together with their daughter, Bonnie Bella, on Aug. 22, and even posed for a photo together. They were joined by their significant others — Stevie’s wife, Faith Evans, and Joseline’s boyfriend, DJ Ballistics — as well, and everyone was all smiles for the picture. The reunion took place at Faith’s concert in Philadelphia. “God is the greatest,” Stevie J captioned the photo of the five-some on Instagram. Joseline also uploaded the photo and captioned it, “Amazing show tonight #FaithEvans #StevieJ.”

This isn’t the first time that Stevie and Joseline have recently reunited — they also shocked fans by getting lunch together earlier this month and posting about it on social media. Just a couple of weeks before that, though, a warrant was issued for Joseline’s arrest after she breached her and Stevie’s custody agreement. She reportedly took the pair’s daughter to Los Angeles during a time when Bonnie was supposed to be with Stevie. However, she was able to avoid charges because she eventually returned Bonnie to Miami.

Still, Stevie and Joseline have been dealing with bitter custody problems for months. Back in May, Stevie filed court documents that accused Joseline of alienating him from his daughter. He also asked for primary custody of the toddler. Before that, Joseline claimed that Stevie hadn’t seen Bonnie for a full YEAR, and claimed that Faith was the one putting up the money for his child support payments. Joseline had previously made claims about Stevie being an “absent” father, as well.

When Stevie and Joseline first split in 2017, they often went at each other on social media with scathing disses, as well. Clearly, they are trying their best to put all of that in the past for the sake of their little girl now!