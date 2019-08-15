Stevie J Reunites With Ex Joseline Hernandez & New Boyfriend After Nasty Custody Battle — See Pic

Plot twist? Stevie J shared a group photo with Joseline Hernandez and his attorney on Aug. 15. That’s the same day the parents were reportedly scheduled for a court date after Joseline allegedly broke her custody agreement!

This isn’t who we expected Stevie J, 47, to grab lunch with. On Aug. 15, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star shared a photo of his work-related lunch with none other than his ex, Joseline Hernandez, 32, who had their daughter Bonnie Bella, 2, on her lap — yes, right after the parents’ reported custody beef! But they weren’t alone. L&HH castmates Benzino, Akbar V and Sierra Gates were gathered for the pow wow, and Stevie captioned the group photo, “Cast for my new show 😉.” Joseline’s boyfriend DJ Ballistic was also seated at the table, including Stevie’s attorney, Adamma McKinnon! She shared the same photo of the lunch to her Instagram and wrote, “Client Lunch Love n Hip Hop Style !!! God is great ❤️🙌🏽❤️ .”

Fans were understandably surprised to see Stevie and Joseline in the same picture, let alone at the same restaurant table. “So everybody is going to ignore the fact that Joseline Hernandez is in that picture,” one fan commented under the attorney’s photo. On the same day Stevie shared the photo of his ex, they were reportedly set to return to Fulton County court over custody drama that kicked off on July 28. That’s the day Stevie was reportedly set to pick up their daughter from Joseline in Miami, since he was scheduled to take care of Bonnie from July 28 to Aug. 11. Instead, Joseline allegedly took Bonnie to Los Angeles, according to court documents that TMZ read.

Stevie’s attorney (pictured at lunch below) reportedly brought up Joseline’s alleged breach of her custody agreement to court, and the judge issued an arrest warrant for the Marriage Boot Camp star on Aug. 1, TMZ reported. Stevie even flew to LA to retrieve his tot and Joseline would’ve reportedly been arrested if she didn’t comply! The judge reportedly took away physical custody from Joseline and granted sole physical custody to her ex, the outlet added. However, Joseline dodged charges because the VH1 star brought their daughter back to Miami and handed the toddler over to Stevie’s adult daughter, according to the report.

Well, it now appears Joseline and Stevie have made enough amends to dine together. Asides from their most recent drama, it was especially surprising to see the parents together after Stevie accused his ex of “parental alienation” and living with a male companion “part-time” in court papers that HollywoodLife obtained on May 14. We have reached out to Stevie’s reps for an update on this custody battle, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.