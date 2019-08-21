See Pic
Sela Vave Stuns In Plunging Dress After Holding Hands With Jamie Foxx On Night Out — Pic

After she made headlines for stepping out with newly single Jamie Foxx, Sela Vave stunned when she stepped out solo in LA on Aug. 20.

Sela Vave, 21, the rumored new flame of Jamie Foxx, 51, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she hit the town on Aug. 20, for a night out in Los Angeles. The singer rolled up to Catch nightclub looking like a vision in a plunging orange mini-dress that showed off her curves. The budding musician is no novice when it comes to flawless fashion looks, and she paired her dress with a chic pair of nude sandals and a gorgeous cross-body bag. She pulled her hair up in a tight ponytail, putting all the attention on her fierce beauty look.

Sela’s night out comes after she made waves for holding hands with newly single superstar actor Jamie. The two were seen out on the night of Aug. 16 when they left trendy nightclub Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, CA at 2 AM. The walked hand-in-hand as cameras flashed around them. That night, Sela wore a tiny tan mini dress with a low neckline and strappy sandals, and had everyone talking after she was seen hopping into Jamie’s Lambo SUV.

As fans know, Jamie is fresh off a breakup with his long-time flame Katie Holmes, 40, so his relationship with Sela is undeniably a new one. But — it’s one Sela is proud to flaunt. On Aug. 9, she shared a photo with Jamie and other friends from a night out in the Hamptons. A few weeks earlier, on June 30, Sela shared a photo to Instagram of her and Jamie arm-in-arm on a boat. While Jamie is also a mentor to the rising singer, it appears these two have been spending quite a lot of time together.

News that Jamie and Katie had called it quits broke on August 19, six years after they were first spotted out together in 2013. The two shared a low-key romance and never publicly declared their relationship. Now — it looks like Jamie has been spending plenty of time with Sela, who looks absolutely STUNNING in the new set of photos!