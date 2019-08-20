Tiffany Trump Stuns In Little Black Dress While Spending Time In NYC With BF Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump looked super cute while wearing a mini dress for a day out with her boyfriend in NYC. Michael Boulos is one lucky guy!

Tiffany Trump is back in the United States after a whirlwind European vacation with her mother, Marla Maples, and and she’s never looked better. The 25-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump reunited with her man, Michael Boulos, open arriving in her hometown of New York City, and celebrated the occasion with an adorable Instagram pic. The couple, who have been dating for several months, visited the Oculus shopping center at the World Trade Center and posed in front of the famed NYC mural.

Tiffany dressed casual and cute for her day date, showing off those perfect gams in a black, belted mini dress and slide sandals. She accessorized with a black baseball cap and oversized sunglasses, and gave her outfit a pop of color with a blue handbag. Michael matched his girlfriend by wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, along with black sneakers and a black watch. Tiffany captioned her pic, “back in the Big Apple,” and her mother commented, “And this mom is so happy about that. 😁”

The last time we saw Tiffany and her billionaire grad student boyfriend together was when they were cuddling at a New York Yankees game in July. Two months prior, the couple galavanted around Cannes, France during the Cannes Film Festival. They were inseparable for weeks.

Michael, who lives in London and goes to school there, met up with Tiffany while she attended her father’s State Visit to the UK in June. While there, they reportedly browsed a pricey jewelry shop and looked at diamond engagement rings. Things are getting serious between these two.