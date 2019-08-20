Jamie Foxx Is All Smiles With Daughters Corinne, 25, & Anelise, 9, In Sweet Pic After Katie Holmes Split

Just hours after news broke that he split from Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to send love to his daughters, Corinne and Annalise, with a sweet photo.

Jamie Foxx is focusing on his family after the bombshell news broke that he and Katie Holmes have ended their relationship after six years together. Shortly after the reports of the breakup surfaced on Aug. 19, the season three finale of Jamie’s show, Beat Shazam, aired, and he took to Instagram to reminisce on the taping. Jamie posted a photo with his gorgeous daughters, Corinne, 25, and Anelise, 9, which he captioned, “#daddydaughtertime on @BeatShazamFox. We’ve had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!!! Thank you to all the FANS for tuning in.” He also sent love to a contestant on the show, Alan, who passed away shortly after his episode aired earlier this year.

Both Jamie and Katie have yet to comment on the breakup, which reportedly happened in May. The two have been super private about their relationship since they started seeing each other in 2013, so their silence is certainly no surprise. Katie also seems to be putting her focus on family these days, and was spotted out with her daughter, Suri, 13, after the split was reported. Interestingly, just days before the news broke, Jamie was spotted holding hands with rising singer, Sela Vave, in California. He is reportedly mentoring her music career.

Jamie and Katie shocked fans by making their first public appearance together at the Met Gala at the beginning of May, although they made a point not to walk the red carpet as a couple. Two weeks later, they were seen arriving at a New York City hotel, although they tried to keep the outing low-key.

Jamie and Katie have been VERY adamant about keeping their personal lives private in recent years, so we likely won’t ever hear them discuss what went down. Luckily, they both have a lot to keep them busy during this difficult time.