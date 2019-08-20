See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jamie Foxx Is All Smiles With Daughters Corinne, 25, & Anelise, 9, In Sweet Pic After Katie Holmes Split

Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing. *SHOT ON September 18, 2018* Pictured: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were seen secretly returning to Jaimie's hotel Tuesday afternoon after he made a guest appearance on "The Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon" with his daughter Corinne.Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Katie HolmesBACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx go for a yacht ride at night in Miami. The A-list lovebirds were spotted onboard a fancy vessel on Friday night (dec 28).Pictured: kaie holmes,jamie foxxRef: SPL5052009 281218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes looks happy while taking a break from filming in New Orleans on Wednesday. Katie was on the set of her new movie The Secret and was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her little finger as she chatted on FaceTime on her phone. Her boyfriend Jamie Foxx is also in town shooting a different movie. Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5038202 311018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Senior Editor

Just hours after news broke that he split from Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to send love to his daughters, Corinne and Annalise, with a sweet photo.

Jamie Foxx is focusing on his family after the bombshell news broke that he and Katie Holmes have ended their relationship after six years together. Shortly after the reports of the breakup surfaced on Aug. 19, the season three finale of Jamie’s show, Beat Shazam, aired, and he took to Instagram to reminisce on the taping. Jamie posted a photo with his gorgeous daughters, Corinne, 25, and Anelise, 9, which he captioned, “#daddydaughtertime on @BeatShazamFox. We’ve had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!!! Thank you to all the FANS for tuning in.” He also sent love to a contestant on the show, Alan, who passed away shortly after his episode aired earlier this year.

Both Jamie and Katie have yet to comment on the breakup, which reportedly happened in May. The two have been super private about their relationship since they started seeing each other in 2013, so their silence is certainly no surprise. Katie also seems to be putting her focus on family these days, and was spotted out with her daughterSuri, 13, after the split was reported. Interestingly, just days before the news broke, Jamie was spotted holding hands with rising singer, Sela Vave, in California. He is reportedly mentoring her music career.

Jamie and Katie shocked fans by making their first public appearance together at the Met Gala at the beginning of May, although they made a point not to walk the red carpet as a couple. Two weeks later, they were seen arriving at a New York City hotel, although they tried to keep the outing low-key.

Jamie and Katie have been VERY adamant about keeping their personal lives private in recent years, so we likely won’t ever hear them discuss what went down. Luckily, they both have a lot to keep them busy during this difficult time.