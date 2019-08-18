Gwen Stefani Supports Blake Shelton At His Concert & Shares Clip Of Him Performing ‘Hell Right’

Gwen Stefani is the ultimate fan girl when it comes to BF Blake Shelton. She shared clips of her cheering on Blake as he performed his new song ‘Hell Right’ in concert during a downpour.

God bless Gwen Stefani‘s love of Instagram stories. Through them we get to see so much of her adorable relationship with her boyfriend of nearly four years Blake Shelton, 43. He performed a sold out show along with country icon George Strait, 67, at Foxboro, MA’s Gillette Stadium on Aug. 17 and she was right there just offstage giving the play by play of his concert. “I’m actually at a Blake Shelton concert right now and I get to see George Strait for the first time and we’re at a stadium as you can see there’s a lot of human beings here. Ahhh!” the 49-year-old said in one IG story as Blake made funny faces over her left shoulder.

She posted throughout the concert, showing that her brother Todd Stefani was there filming Blake’s performance with an actual video cam setup. When it came time for Blake to perform his new song “Hell Right” for the first time live, Gwen looked into the camera and said, “Oh my god we’re doing the new single for the first time tonight right here,” with a squeal. Then she showed Blake onstage and he was playing in the middle of a total downpour. But the heavy rain didn’t stop him from giving it his all or the fans from loving every minute of his concert.

Gwen looked gorgeous and rocker chic. Her makeup was flawless as ever with blue eyeliner and a heavy dark brow. She wore her hair pulled back with a light tan headband. The “Hollaback Girl” singer donned a dark blue denim jacket with silver metal embellishments and added several necklaces and gold chains around her neck to complete her look.

Gwen continued to film as Blake came off the stage soaking wet from performing in the rain. She then showed him wrapped up in a white towel on a golf cart taking them to his tour bus. From there it was on to the airport as the pair along with their entourage flew out of Massachusetts aboard a private plane and on to the next adventure. Or in Blake and Gwen’s case, likely more auditions for the upcoming season of NBC’s The Voice where she’s returning as a judge alongside her beau.