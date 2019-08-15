Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus’ Rumored Open Marriage: New Report Insists They Were Monogamous

After rumors of cheating and an ‘open marriage’ in the aftermath of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split, a new report claims that neither are the case.

There are varying reports of what caused Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to breakup, including one that claims she may have been unfaithful to him while they were still together. However, those close to the singer are debunking the cheating claims. “Miley was not unfaithful, and all these stories about her being wild and cheating is a bunch of bulls***,” a source told Page Six. “They split up. She’s taking the high road. Everyone is trying to. They were together since she was 16. It’s hard.” An Aug. 14 report from InTouch also claimed that “open marriage” was “on the table” for Miley and Liam when they tied the knot in December. “He knew what he was signing up or, but he refused to make it work, and she felt betrayed,” the source said.

However, Page Six’s report also completely shoots down the rumors of an open marriage, and multiple sources told the paper that the two were monogamous and did not “cheat on each other when they were together.” Reports of Miley’s alleged cheating surfaced on Aug. 14 in a TMZ article, which revealed that those close to the actor and singer are sharing conflicting stories about what really happened. Those on Miley’s side claim that Liam’s excessive drinking and using of “certain drugs” became a “deal breaker” for Miley, according to the outlet. However, those on Liam’s side say that the reports of alleged substance abuse were just Miley’s way of keeping attention off of her alleged “infidelity.”

Just hours after news of Miley and Liam’s split rocked the Internet on Aug. 10, photos surfaced of Miley kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, one day earlier. Reports claimed that Miley and Liam were already broken up “for months” at this time, but those close to Liam have implied that that may not have been the case, according to TMZ. Regardless, Liam was “heartbroken and blindsided” by the photos of Miley and Kaitlynn, Page Six’s insider said.

Miley and Liam first got together when they were teenagers and filming The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged in 2012, but split just over a year later. However, after some time apart, they secretly got back together at the end of 2015, and decided to tie the knot in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home to terrifying wildfires. The marriage lasted less than eight months.