Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Just A Maxi Skirt & Heels As She Poses For Her Husband On A Couch

There are some serious ‘Titanic’ vibes coming off of Emily Ratajkowski’s new sexy snap. The model posed similarly to how Rose did for Jack, all while wearing next-to-nothing.

Is it time to update the meme from “Draw me” to “Photograph me like one of your French Girls?” Emily Ratajkowski, 28, and Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, gave their own spin on the Rose and Jack scene where he sketches the nude socialite. However, Emrata kept some clothes on for this photoshoot. She lounged on a couch in an Inamorata maxi skirt and a pair of heels. She still was without a shirt, but she kept it all clean by covering up with her hands. “By husband in @inamoratawoman,” Emily captioned the photo of her looking so comfy. Well, it is National Relaxation Day. She’s just celebrating appropriately.

Speaking of being comfy, Emily looks her most relaxed when she’s in the least amount of clothing. In particular, Emrata appears her happiest when she’s in a cheeky bikini that leaves little to the imagination. Be it on the beach, in her apartment, or even when she’s going for a walk in the woods, Emily will find a way to rock a thong two-piece. If it’s possible, she’ll go au naturale, like she did right before the Fourth of July. “Besado por el sol,” she captioned a pic of her flaunting her tan-lines while wearing nothing as she relaxed in a swimming pool.

Emily is so comfortable in her own skin. When she decided to pose for the September issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, she did so without shaving her armpit hair. Here was one of the most gorgeous women on the planet being photographed with a pit full of hair — and she loved it! “If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me,” she told the publication. “For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose — a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair.”

“On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy,” she added. “And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a ‘bad feminist,’ to borrow from Roxane Gay. As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice.” We can only assume her husband shares that view, so long as he gets to keep taking sexy pictures of her like this one.