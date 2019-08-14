Camila Cabello Runs Through Streets In Wedding Dress For Music Video As Shawn Mendes Romance Heats Up

Camila Cabello’s next music video is going to be wild, if these pics of her sprinting down the street barefoot in a wedding dress are any indication!

It appears that Camila Cabello is playing a runaway bride in her next music video. The “Never Be the Same” singer, 22, was spotted sprinting barefoot through the streets of Los Angeles on August 12, looking disheveled in a white, wedding-style gown. Her hair is all mussed, and though the pics are a little blurry, it appears that she’s not wearing makeup. Well, it’s a music video, so “no makeup-makeup.” The pics, which you can see below, were taken in the middle of the night on an empty street, and whatever Camila’s running from, she’s hightailing it.

Despite her character being worse for the wear, Camila looks absolutely stunning, of course. And it’s practically perfect that she’s wearing what seems to be a wedding dress, considering her romance with new boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 21, is heating up. The couple have been on a PDA spree for the past month or so, not caring who takes their picture while they make out in the ocean… or at his birthday party… or in front of their parents. Camila thinks Shawn’s her “real life Prince Charming” and she loves his wholesome vibes, a source close to the former Fifth Harmony singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

And she admitted that their relationship is intensifying in an interview with our sister outlet Variety that “falling in love” makes her a better songwriter! “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment,” Camila said of her new music. She didn’t name Shawn, but gushed about him while talking about their collaboration “Señorita”. “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you,” she said.

The pair haven’t verbally confirmed their relationship, and they may never. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “they don‘t feel they have to make something official because they consider themselves official already. They are having fun and whatever people think their relationship is not their problem because they know where they stand and are having a great time together.”