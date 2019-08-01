Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes: Why They Don’t Feel The Need To Verbally Confirm Romance

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes sent sparks flying when they were seen smooching, but they have yet to speak out on their PDA. HL has learned why they’re fine with remaining mum about their romance!

Shawn Mendes, 20, and Camila Cabello, 22, have been seen partaking in some hot and heavy PDA on a number of occasions, but the two stars don’t feel the need to explain their romance to fans, HL is EXCLUSIVELY told. A source close to both singers told us why for the pair, they’re fine with keeping the details to themselves. “Camila and Shawn are going to continue not to be shy when it comes to their PDA. If they are caught then they are caught. It’s No big deal. They don‘t feel they have to make something official because they consider themselves official already. They are having fun and whatever people think their relationship is not their problem because they know where they stand and are having a great time together,” the insider shares. HollywoodLife reached out to reps of both pop stars for comment.

If it looks like the “Senorita” collaborators are a match made in heaven, well that’s exactly the case, a separate source shares. “Camilla is having the time of her life with Shawn. He’s so sweet to her and they have such a strong foundation because they started as friends. They still do all the same things they used to do, like play video games, listen to music, play music, hang out. It’s all the same, only now there is a lot of PDA in there. They can’t keep their hands off each other,” the source explained.

Shawn and Camila first stirred up rumors of a romance thanks to their ultra steamy “Senorita” music video, but those whispers became reality when they were photographed locking lips. The pair proved there’s definitely more than friendship between them when they were spotted kissing while taking a dip in a pool in Miami Beach on July 29. Even before this, we had an inkling the pair were shifting gears with their relationship after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand on July 17. So sweet!

One thing’s for sure: these two do NOT care who sees their ongoing PDA fest! “They aren’t paying attention to rumors about them. They‘re way too lost in each other to care whether people believe it’s real or not. There’s always going to be gossip, they pay it no mind,” our source adds.