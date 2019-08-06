Camila Cabello Admits ‘Falling In Love’ Makes Her A Better Songwriter As Shawn Mendes Romance Intensifies

Camila Cabello’s romance with Shawn Mendes is heating up, so it’s no surprise that she used her latest cover story to speak out on how ‘falling in love’ has influenced her music.

Love is in the air for Camila Cabello, 22, and she’ll be the first to admit it. The pop singer has done little to hide her budding romance with Shawn Mendes, 20, and in a new interview with Variety, she shared how romance made an impact when it came to penning new songs. “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up,” she told the publication when asked about her upcoming album. “Everything was written in present moment,” she revealed.

While she didn’t name drop her rumored beau when talking about romance, she was sure to mention Shawn when speaking on their new collab, “Senorita.” The two hit-makers dropped the spicy song and video for their joint track on July 21. “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you,” she gushed in her cover story.

So — when can fans expect Camila’s long-awaited second album? The pop star remained mum on a specific release date but she did share new details on what fans can expect. The singer admits she’s grown immensely since her first full-length record, which was self-titled. “I’m trying to say yes more. It’s like there’s two Camilas: the one that’s a scared little hermit crab and, if left to her own devices, will just stay home. And there’s the other who’s, like, ‘No, we’re going out.’ And she takes the other Camila by the hand and just fucking drags her. That’s what I’m trying to do, and I think it’s what I did these past two years. As a songwriter, I grew a lot. It’s, like, a million times better than my first album,” she admits.

While fans wait with bated breath for Camila’s new album, they can also probably expect more romantic snapshots with Shawn. The two stars first stirred up rumors of a romance thanks to their ultra steamy “Senorita” music video, but those whispers became reality when they were photographed locking lips. The pair proved there’s definitely more than friendship between them when they were spotted kissing while taking a dip in a pool in Miami Beach on July 29!

Camila’s cover story was released as part of Variety’s ‘Power of Young Hollywood’ issue which also profiled Stephan James, 25, and Cole Sprouse, 27.