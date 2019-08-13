Olivia Culpo Is All Smiles In Red Bikini On The Beach In Sexy New Vacation Pic

Olivia Culpo is having an amazing time on vacation & the gorgeous model looked flawless when she rocked a tiny little red bikini on the beach in a sexy new Instagram selfie.

Olivia Culpo, 27, always manages to look unbelievably sexy in a swimsuit and her latest bikini selfie is stunning. The former Miss Universe posed on a beach in nothing but a red bikini, showing off her insanely toned figure. Olivia opted to wear the bright red, tiny Shaycation x REVOLVE Olivia Top with the matching thin, high-rise bikinis. The triangle bikini top was so small, it barely covered up her chest, putting her cleavage on full display. Meanwhile, her abs were truly the star of the show, as they looked more toned than ever. She paired the two-piece with a flowy, oversized white kimono, which she left draped off her back and arms. Olivia accessorized her look with a long silver lariat chain necklace and a cute little sunhat with a black ribbon around the edge. As for her glam, Olivia opted to slick her hair back into a middle parted low bun, adding some super voluminous lashes and a glossy brown lip.

Lately, Olivia’s selfies keep getting sexier, and aside from her sexy red bikini, she just recently posted a seriously revealing selfie in a plunging white blouse. The model took to Instagram on August 7, when she posted two different stunning photos of herself posing in a white tunic and matching skirt while going completely braless. Olivia opted to wear a gorgeous two-piece Jonathan Simkai set and the top featured super thin spaghetti straps, while the neckline was an insanely plunging deep V. Meanwhile, the chest of the shirt dropped down super low, allowing the sides to be completely open, revealing massive sideboob, and basically her entire breast. Under the chest was a cutout embroidered trim, while the rest of the top flowed down. As if the shirt couldn’t get any sexier, the back was completely cutout as well.

Aside from Olivia’s sexy red bikini and plunging white tunic, the Sports Illustrated model also flaunted her amazingly toned body recently, while on the beach in Miami back in July. She rocked a black one-piece swimsuit which featured a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. The swimsuit showed off massive amounts of cleavage, while the bottoms were hi-cut on the sides and the front of the suit, showing off her bare, toned and tanned legs. Olivia paired the one-piece with a silk black and gold Versace Baroque Silk Midi Dress which was open, but held together at her waist with a black leather belt, and topped her look off with Versace Embellished Leather Sandals.

No matter what outfit or swimsuit Olivia puts on, one thing’s for sure – she always looks unbelievably sexy.